Kerala seeks fund from Centre to rebuild Wayanad villages, support to combat climate change

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 10 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought financial assistance from the Centre for the rehabilitation of those who had lost everything in the series of massive landslides in Wayanad recently and requested support to combat climate change.

The CM listed out the state's demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived here to visit the calamity-hit hamlets in this hill district.

After explaining to the PM the impact and intensity of the disaster, which had shocked the state last week, Vijayan also handed over its details as a note, a CMO statement said here.

A detailed assessment of the damage is underway and the initial assessment is that the loss incurred was to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees, it said.

The state would submit to the Centre a detailed memorandum with regard to the disaster later, the CM said.

"The impact of global warming and climate change has affected the state to a great extent and frequent and unpredictable natural disasters were its reflection," the statement said quoting the chief minister.

The heat wave experienced during the recent summer season was the first in the history of the state, Vijayan pointed out.

The sudden and extreme landslides in the district were also caused by the impact of climate change, the CM further said.

Therefore, the state needs adequate preparations to deal with such unexpected natural calamities triggered by climate change, he added.

In this context, the Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to start special centers of research institutes like Geological Survey of India, India Meteorological Department, National Seismic Centre, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and regional offices with state-of-the-art learning facilities in the state.

Modern systems need to be put in place for weather monitoring, Vijayan said, adding that high resolution hazard assessment tools, land use planning maps and digital elevation model, based on LiDAR can be used for that.

"The state government has established the Institute of Climate Change Studies at Kottayam in 2015 for climate studies. Financial support from the Central government is essential to enhance the research capacity of this institution for regionally based solutions to the challenges posed by climate change," the CM said.

The Kerala Climate Change Adaptation Mission is also working to devise and implement construction projects that are adequate to survive climate change in the long run, he said and sought generous financial support and technical assistance to help the state move forward safely in the face of climate change.

Expressing gratitude for the decision of the Prime Minister who visited Wayanad, the Chief Minister requested that the concerned departments of the Central Government take into account the magnitude of the disaster and issue directions to work in cooperation with the State Government.

Taking into account the magnitude and impact of the disaster, the Chief Minister requested that the landslide in Wayanad be declared as an extreme disaster and a national calamity as soon as possible.

Kerala Ministers, who took part in the evaluation meeting chaired by the Prime Minister here in the aftermath of the July 30 landslides, also expressed hope that the Union government would consider the request in a positive and sympathetic manner.

After PM Modi's return, state Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas told reporters that on behalf of the state government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed the need for a comprehensive reconstruction of the landslides-hit areas.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said Rs 2,000 crore was sought for rehabilitation alone.

"We have submitted all our demands before the Prime Minister including the need for Rs 2,000 crore for the rehabilitation process alone. We have also incurred various losses on the account of the agriculture sector, loss of livelihood among others," Rajan said.

SC/ST Department minister O R Kelu said the Prime Minister has spent more time than scheduled in the region understanding the magnitude of the disaster and has asked the government to submit a memorandum in connection with the losses incurred.

"He has also suggested that we conduct a study to ascertain the reason behind the disaster. We feel that he will positively consider our demands," Kelu said.

Riyas said a host of issues including the need for ensuring livelihood means to the landslide victims, construction of destroyed bridges, roads, institutions and other infrastructure facilities were conveyed to the PM by the Chief Minister.

An initial estimate was already submitted to the Union government by the state and detailed figures would be prepared and submitted at the earliest, Riyas added.

He further said that PM Modi responded in a positive manner during the evaluation meeting and assured that the state would not suffer due to the lack of adequate financial assistance from the Centre.