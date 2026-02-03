Kerala seeks public views on curbing social media addiction among children

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) Kerala General Education Department has invited public opinion on possible steps to control the growing problem of social media addiction among children.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Tuesday that while technology has become an unavoidable part of modern life, the growing dependence of children on social media is a serious issue that needs urgent discussion.

He noted that several developed countries and Indian states have already begun introducing laws to regulate children's use of social media.

"In a state like Kerala, which leads the country in internet literacy and mobile usage, this debate is especially important," Sivankutty told reporters.

He expressed concern that childhood, once filled with outdoor play and social interaction, is now being limited to mobile phone screens.

Spending long hours in front of screens, he said, is affecting children's physical and mental health, as well as their ability to interact socially.

The minister warned that a generation becoming overly dependent on the digital world could pose a serious challenge to society's future.

He clarified that the government does not aim to ban internet use altogether. Instead, the focus is on promoting responsible and balanced use of technology.

The government is seeking public views on whether a strict law is needed to regulate children's access to social media, or whether greater emphasis should be placed on awareness programmes for parents and children.

Sivankutty said the government is looking for constructive suggestions and public cooperation to help ensure a safe and healthy future for children. PTI TGB ADB