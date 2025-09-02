Kerala set to launch Onam celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (PTI) Kerala is gearing up for week-long Onam celebrations, with festivities set to begin on Wednesday evening.

Tourism Minister P A Muhamed Riyas and General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally open the state celebrations at 6 pm at Kanakakunnu Palace here.

People's representatives, senior officials and leaders will join the event, alongside film stars Jayam Ravi and Basil Joseph, who will be guests of honour, they said.

The celebrations will run across 33 venues in the capital, with thousands of artists taking part in cultural programmes.

One of the highlights will be a drone light show on 5, 6 and 7 September over the Chandrasekharan Nair and University stadiums, featuring a thousand drones telling stories linked to Kerala.

The festivities will end on September 9 with a grand procession, flagged off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Manaveeyam Veedhi.

Riyas said the governor was personally invited and presented with the traditional Onakkodi, or festive attire.

Officials said floats and performances are being prepared to make the parade as colourful as possible.

Onam, Kerala's biggest festival, is being marked not only across the state, but also by Kerala people living around the world.