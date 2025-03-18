Kerala sets example for country in tribal voter inclusion

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 18 (PTI) Setting an example for the country, Kerala has ensured 100 per cent voter registration in seven remote tribal settlements, the state government said on Tuesday.

The achievement was announced by the government's Election Department, which, in a statement, said the initiative led by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala "aims to bring all eligible tribal voters into the democratic process and ensure full participation in upcoming elections." As part of the first phase of this initiative, seven remote tribal settlements in Attappady—Mele Moolakkombu, Idavani, Mele Bhoothayar, Mele Thudukki, Galasi, Thazhe Thudukki, and Gothiyarkandi—were adopted and transformed into fully registered voter communities, it said.

With the successful completion of voter registration in Gothiyarkandi, the last of the seven settlements, Kerala has now achieved 100 per cent voter registration across these tribal settlements, it added.

Among them, Mele Moolakkombu was the first tribal settlement in Kerala to achieve full voter registration.

"This milestone is part of a broader effort to ensure that every eligible tribal citizen is included in the voter list, reinforcing the state's commitment to democratic rights and social inclusivity," the statement said.

The historic achievement was the result of the dedicated efforts of volunteers and officials who travelled for seven hours on foot to reach remote settlements like Mele Thudukki, it said.

Additionally, Chunav Pathshala, an election awareness programme conducted in the Kurumba language, was organised to educate tribal residents about their voting rights and responsibilities.

"Through these efforts, thousands of tribal individuals from Attappady have now been added to the electoral rolls, including 2,141 voters from the Irular and Kadar tribes, classified under Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

"The initiative also addressed essential voter services such as address changes, corrections, and ID issuance, ensuring that tribal populations are not left out due to administrative barriers," the statement added.

The department further stated that officials believe Kerala’s model of electoral inclusion could serve as a blueprint for nationwide replication, reinforcing India’s commitment to inclusive democracy.

"With the upcoming elections, Kerala is not only expanding its voter base but also ensuring that the most marginalized voices have a say in the democratic process, marking a significant milestone in India's journey toward inclusive democracy," it said.