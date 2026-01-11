Kerala: Seven-year-old dies after window frame falls on him

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 11 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died after a window frame fell on him at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Drupath, son of Thanoj Kumar, a resident of Ezhamkulam near Adoor.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 9 am when a window frame that had been leaning against a wall toppled.

Police said the boy was climbing on the window rods when the frame suddenly fell on him.

He was first rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a health facility, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. PTI TBA SSK