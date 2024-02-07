Kerala: SFIO team visits govt firm as part of probe involving CM's daughter

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) As part of its ongoing probe into the financial transactions of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's firm, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Wednesday visited the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation's head office here.

Advertisment

A senior official posted at the head office of the state-run KSIDC confirmed the SFIO team's arrival but could not give any more details.

The Centre had recently ordered an SFIO probe into the allegations of financial irregularities surrounding Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Vijayan's daughter's firm -- Exalogic Solutions Private Ltd.

This follows a petition filed in the Kerala High Court which had sought an SFIO probe against KSIDC, the CM's daughter's now-defunct firm and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), a state-run entity.

Advertisment

The plea in the High Court had alleged that "the machinery of the government intentionally aided and facilitated all corrupt practices and illegal business" in CMRL.

As part of its investigation, SFIO had reportedly inspected the Kochi office of CMRL on Monday.

A controversy erupted in Kerala after a Malayalam daily reported last year that CMRL had paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the chief minister's daughter -- Veena T -- between 2017 and 2020.

Advertisment

The news report cited the ruling of an interim board for settlement and said that CMRL previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

It also alleged that though no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person".

The report also alleged that subsequent to this there were findings by the Registrar of Companies (ROC) against her firm.

Quoting the ROC report, the Congress-led UDF opposition had claimed that offences of receiving money using false documents and without providing services have been committed by Veena's firm. PTI HMP HMP SDP SS