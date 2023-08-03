Kerala Speaker's remarks on Hindu deity intended to divert attention from issues plaguing state: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram/Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer's remarks about a Hindu deity continued to churn the political waters of the state with the opposition Congress terming it as a 'tactic' to divert attention from the various issues plaguing the Left government while the ruling CPI(M) continued to back its leader.

Advertisment

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) was trying to divert public attention from the issues of misuse of police, women safety concerns, the financial crisis the state was in and the overall deplorable condition of the administration.

"Instead, they (CPIM) want the people to discuss communalism. Therefore, they have given a weapon to the communal forces who want to divide the state and are now confronting such groups," he further alleged while speaking to reporters in the national capital.

He said that the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar were travelling on the same path.

Advertisment

The LoP also said that the issue of scientific temper should not have been connected with the religious beliefs of a section of society and thereby hurt the sentiments of a large number of people.

"It could have been avoided. There were so many other issues that he could have discussed," Satheesan said.

On the other hand, CPI(M) leader and former Finance Minister of the state, Thomas Isaac, was of the view that there was nothing wrong with what the Speaker said.

Advertisment

He said the Constitution allows everyone to have their respective beliefs, including whether Lord Ganesha is a myth or not.

However, religious beliefs should not be taught as part of science, that is all Shamseer meant to say, Isaac contended.

The former Kerala Finance Minister said that the remarks have become controversial because of the name of the person who made them.

Advertisment

"This is a major attempt to communally divide the people of the state. It is not a coincidence, but a deliberate attempt and it will be countered effectively," he said.

Isaac also said that the issue created as a result of the remarks was being "seen as a golden opportunity by the Congress" to make political gains.

"They never have a proper political stand. They want to create uneasiness in the state by any means. Congress thinks that by adopting such a stand, it stands to gain some political advantage, but it is mistaken," he contended.

K Radhakrishnan, State Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, Devaswoms, while declining to comment on the Hindu deity issue, said that the state government only intends to maintain the unity and friendliness among the people and prevent any division along communal lines.

He said the government's clear stand has always been to protect all kinds of beliefs and the believers.

Radhakrishnan further said that what was happening in Manipur and Haryana was an outcome of the division of the people and everyone should try to ensure that does not happen in Kerala.

Meanwhile, police lodged a case against thousands of members of NSS, an influential Nair community organisation, and its Vice President for allegedly gathering unlawfully before a temple here a day ago in protest against the Speaker's remarks about a Hindu deity.

On Wednesday, the opposition Congress and the BJP in Kerala had rallied behind the Nair Service Society (NSS) in its protest against Shamseer over his remarks.

At the same time, the ruling CPI(M) made it clear that Shamseer will neither apologise nor issue a correction regarding his controversial remarks.

Standing his ground, Shamseer had said that while he did not intend to hurt the feelings of anybody, he saw no reason to tender any apology for the remarks.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology. PTI HMP HMP ROH