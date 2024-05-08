Kerala SSLC exam 2024: Pass percentage at 99.69%, 71,831 students secured A+ in all subjects

Thiruvananthapuram: A pass percentage of 99.69 per cent was registered in the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations in Kerala for the academic year 2023-24, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Wednesday.

A total of 4,25,563 students cleared the examination for an overall pass percentage of 99.69 per cent, he told a press conference here while announcing the results.

There is a slight decline of 0.01 per cent in the total pass percentage this time compared to the 99.7 per cent in the previous year.

The minister said as many as 4,27,153 children appeared for the SSLC examinations in 2,970 centres across Kerala and in the Gulf region this time.

This year, 71,831 students secured A+ in all subjects compared to the 68,604 in the previous academic year.

Sivankutty said Kottayam revenue district reported the highest pass percentage (99.92 per cent) while Thiruvananthapuram had the lowest (99.08 per cent).

Like in the previous year, northern Malappuram has the highest number of students with A+ in all subjects.

A total of 2,474 schools including 892 government institutions achieved 100 per cent pass percentage, the minister said detailing the figures.

The number of schools, which had achieved this feat, stood at 2,581 in the previous year and there is a decrease of 107 this time, he explained.

The minister indicated that the mode of SSLC examination would be changed from the next academic year and a minimum mark system for each subject would be implemented.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended congratulations to all children who cleared the examination.

"It is a great pleasure that 99.69 per cent of the total 4, 27,153 students who wrote the examination have cleared it. Best wishes to all those who achieved brilliant success," he said in a Facebook post.

The CM also advised those who failed to qualify for the examination to make proper preparations without any disappointment to achieve success next time.