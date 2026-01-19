Kerala stands as 'stronghold of secularism' amid rising communal strife, says CM Vijayan

Kollam (Kerala), Jan 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday described Kerala as a "stronghold of secularism" and said atrocities in the name of caste and religion abound in various parts of the country.

He noted that the southern state possesses unique features, and the robust secular credentials make Kerala stand out as a model among other states.

The CM was speaking after unveiling a bronze statue of saint-social reformer and renaissance leader Sree Narayana Guru at the Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex here.

While reports of assault on women and children, communal riots and murders are on the rise elsewhere, Keral remains committed to its secular fabric, the Left veteran added.

"Amidst this, Kerala stands as a stronghold of secularism. Beyond doubt, we can say that the interventions of Sree Narayana Guru had laid a strong foundation for the state's secular credentials," he said.

Vijayan stressed that cultural complexes should function not merely as physical structures, but as spaces for dialogue, artistic expression, and the promotion of progressive social ideas inspired by the Guru’s teachings. PTI LGK ROH