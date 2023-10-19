Kerala stands out in the world due to its spirit of fraternity: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the state distinguishes itself in a world grappling with turmoil and unrest, owing to its unique spirit of fraternity.

Advertisment

This quality makes Kerala one of the prime preferences for international students in India, he said.

Addressing the international student summit held here, Vijayan said that the prevailing atmosphere in the state, characterised by a rare unity of minds, stands out in contrast to various parts of the world that are rapidly becoming breeding grounds for conflict and animosity.

"Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Kerala ranks among the top choices in India for international students," he said.

Advertisment

The summit, part of the upcoming 'Keraleeyam' celebrations, was organised by the government and was attended by 162 students from 41 countries.

Vijayan also pointed out that students from other Indian states are similarly drawn to Kerala.

He cited the example of Dr Visazo Kikhi, a young surgeon from Nagaland, who completed his MBBS and MS from government medical colleges in the state.

Advertisment

The reflections shared by Dr Kikhi about his decade-long journey in Kerala have resonated widely with others, the chief minister said.

Vijayan expressed confidence that the movement of students between states and countries will continue. "Such exchanges, historically, have been advantageous for humanity as a whole," he said and urged everyone to strive for exchanges that contribute to making the world a better place for all.

Vijayan assured students from different parts of the world that the government would make efforts to ensure that their stay in Kerala is a memorable one. PTI TGB HMP ANE