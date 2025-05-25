Kerala starts work on new cricket stadium in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), May 25 (PTI) State Finance Minister K N Balagopal launched the construction of a new cricket stadium in Ezukone on Sunday, stating that it would make the town the cricket capital of Kollam district.

The project, led by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), is the first stadium in the state to be approved under India’s GRIHA green building rating system, according to an official release.

GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) is an independent, not-for-profit society jointly set up by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, to promote and administer green buildings in India.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 56 crore, with the first phase of construction—costing Rs 21 crore—expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The stadium will be built on 10 acres of land owned by the association, the release added.

KCA President Jayesh George said the stadium is part of a broader plan to enhance sports facilities across Kerala. PTI TGB SSK