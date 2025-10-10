Kerala State Human Rights panel orders probe on complaint of cancer meds mixup at RCC

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday ordered a thorough investigation into a complaint that chemotherapy pills intended for lung cancer patients were given to those undergoing treatment for brain cancer at the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) here.

The order was issued by SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas in a case initiated by the commission on its own based on news reports, a statement issued by the panel said.

The State Drugs Controller was directed to carry out the investigation to find out on whose part the lapse occurred and submit a report within three weeks.

The commission said that if there has been a lapse, the details of the steps taken by the Drugs Controller based on the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act should also be mentioned in the report.

As the alleged mixup of drugs occurred at the RCC, its Director was also ordered by the commission to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within three weeks.

The commission further directed that representatives of the Drugs Controller and the RCC Director should appear in person before Justice Alexander Thomas at the SHRC headquarters on November 6 at 10 am and present the facts.