Kerala Story 2 propaganda film aimed at polarisation: John Brittas

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Kerala Story 2 is a "propaganda" movie aimed at creating polarisation ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said, questioning if local BJP leaders would dare to demand a "beef ban".

The film, which has sparked a controversy with its promo showing a woman being forced to eat beef, has been challenged in court.

Brittas, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Left party, alleged that the upcoming film was part of a political attempt to polarise voters and malign Kerala ahead of elections, however, stating that he did not favour its ban.

"It's a propaganda movie. It should be put in the septic tank rather than viewed in the theatre," Brittas said.

"It is very obvious that the BJP wants to use such malicious propaganda to tarnish Kerala, to have a foothold in Kerala, to create communal polarisation here, and send a wrong picture about the state, which is the most peaceful and known for its communal amity and harmony," he told PTI.

The movie has also triggered widespread reactions on social media, with several posts talking about communal harmony in the state. Brittas said the makers of the movie did not have an understanding of the society in Kerala.

"The counter-narrative that's been drawn on social media is mind-boggling. If the producer or the director had an iota of shame, they would have abandoned this project... I feel that this is a diabolical game that's being played out by the BJP, just for electoral polarisation," he said.

Brittas also challenged the BJP leaders in Kerala to speak about a "beef ban".

"I am challenging, can a BJP leader profoundly make a statement in Kerala that beef should be banned? Can anybody say that beef should be banned in Kerala, even a BJP leader?" he said.

"Is it not a fact that most of these BJP leaders consume beef? This is part of your choice, whether you want to have beef, pork, mutton or chicken," he said.

Referring to judicial scrutiny in another film, Ghooskhor Pandat, Brittas cited observations made by the Supreme Court on titles and social sensitivity, and asked how authorities should respond when, in his view, "an entire state is maligned".

"When they put a title in an innocuous way, this was the response of the Supreme Court. Then how should the Supreme Court react after seeing Kerala Story 1 and 2?" Brittas asked.

He, however, said that they don't want a ban on the movie.

"Even when the earlier Kerala Story came, we did not ban it. It was screened and left (the theatres). Nobody went to see the movie," he said, adding, "Let people realise what this diabolical game being played by the BJP is." The CPI(M) leader also cast doubt on claims about the commercial success of the earlier movie, suggesting that organised support and bulk ticket purchases could have contributed to its box office performance. He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling that the BJP had publicly praised the first film during its release.

"Can a movie for which the prime minister is the brand ambassador be seen as a flop? The BJP cadre have to buy the ticket, even if they don't watch it," Brittas said.

"The richest party would have given the money they got from electoral bonds, a portion of it," he said, targeting the BJP.

He also questioned the speed with which the movie reportedly secured certification, alleging inconsistencies in the way the Central Board of Film Certification treats films.

Brittas said in Kerala's plural social fabric, where multiple religions and cultures coexist, attempts made at communal division are unlikely to succeed.

He maintained that the state's voters were politically aware and would not be influenced by what he described as propaganda.

"They can try hard to malign Kerala, but the state will give a fitting reply," he said.

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and released in 2023, had claimed to depict the alleged radicalisation and trafficking of women from Kerala into extremist networks, a narrative strongly disputed by the Left Democratic Front government and opposition parties in the state, as well as several civil society groups.

The sequel, The Kerala Story 2, has again triggered debate even before the release, with promotional material and political reactions reviving arguments over representation, artistic freedom and the use of cinema in electoral narratives. PTI AO RUK RUK