Kerala Students Union protest turns violent in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 13 (PTI) A protest march by Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers to the office of the Thrissur Range DIG on Thursday turned violent after police used lathi charges and water cannons to disperse the activists.

Several people, including KPCC working president T N Prathapan and KSU president Aloshious Xavier were injured in the clash, Congress sources said.

KSU organised the march, alleging that the police were shielding Students Federation of India (SFI) workers involved in clashes during the Calicut University D-Zone Arts Festival. SFI is the student outfit of the CPI(M).

KPCC president K Sudhakaran MP claimed that life in Kerala had become unbearable due to police actions and SFI’s influence.

KSU state general secretaries Aneesh Antony, Meeva Jolly, and Aadesh Sudharman were among those injured in the police action.

Accusing SFI members of attempting to disrupt the arts festival from the outset, Sudhakaran alleged that the police had backed them.

"They will have to answer for this witch-hunt under the cover of power—if not today then tomorrow. Those who thrive on the blood of children are in positions of power," he claimed, adding that the police should remember their "authority is not permanent".

Around 20 students were injured in a clash between SFI and KSU workers on the final day of the arts festival at Holy Grace Academy, Mala last month.

The festival was abruptly halted following the violence, but later resumed after police intervention.

KSU has accused the police of shielding SFI workers involved in the incident.