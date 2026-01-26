Kerala tableau showcases water metro, digital empowerment at Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Kerala's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path on Monday highlighted two landmark achievements of the state -- India's first Water Metro and the attainment of 100 per cent digital literacy.

Both presented an inspiring model of inclusive development on the path to an Aatmanirbhar Kerala, contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Set against a rural landscape, the tableau featured a woman portrayed as the brand ambassador for digital literacy, symbolising grassroots digital empowerment.

Through her social media channel showcasing traditional cooking, she demonstrated how digital access enables self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and wider reach.

Kerala's iconic spices and agricultural produce -- coconut, jackfruit, banana, pepper, and ginger -- surrounded the scene, symbolising a prosperous rural life strengthened by digital connectivity.

The trailer showcased a full-scale Water Metro boat with its terminal, representing green and inclusive mobility. Designed to connect the islands of Kochi's backwaters, the Water Metro has ensured safe, affordable, and sustainable transport for all.

People from diverse walks of life were depicted aboard, including members of the Haritha Karma Sena, the state's "green army" dedicated to waste management and environmental protection.

Folk dancers flanking the tableau added rhythm and cultural vibrancy, reflecting Kerala's rich heritage.

Blending tradition with innovation, the tableau brought together digital inclusion, women's empowerment, environmental responsibility, and sustainable transport.

It narrated how technology and green mobility have become the Samriddhika Mantra for a self-reliant Kerala, strengthening communities across villages, islands, and cities, and contributing meaningfully to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.