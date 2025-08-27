Kerala: Teacher booked over anti-Onam remarks

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 27 (PTI) A school teacher has been booked for allegedly making hate remarks about Onam celebrations in this central district of Kerala, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered against the woman teacher of a private school in Kadavallur on Tuesday based on a complaint of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), they added.

The teacher reportedly posted a voice message in a school-related WhatsApp group stating that Onam celebrations were "unnecessary" at the institution, claiming it was "a festival of another religion".

Police said the case is registered under Section 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

There were protests against the school in view of the incident, police added. Investigations are ongoing.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty described the matter as "very serious" and directed the Director of Public Instructions to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

"Our children are not treated differently based on caste or religion in schools. All celebrations are part of human happiness," he told reporters here, adding that children see no distinction between Onam, Christmas, or Eid, which are all occasions of joy.

The minister urged teachers "not to foster discrimination or division among students" and to focus on imparting knowledge.

He added that two pre-primary teachers have been suspended by the school management in connection with the incident.

Education Department officials will be present at the Thrissur school during the Onam celebrations on Thursday.

Sivankutty reiterated that discrimination based on caste or religion will not be tolerated in schools. PTI LGK SSK