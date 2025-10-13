Kerala techie suicide: Cong slams Centre, LDF govt; asks why RSS not named in FIR

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Congress on Monday slammed the Centre and the Left government in Kerala over the alleged suicide of an IT professional and asked why the RSS was not named in the FIR registered in the case despite his purported social media post claiming sexual abuse in the organisation's camps.

While there was no reaction from the RSS, the BJP accused the Congress of creating a "fake narrative" and giving a political colour to the alleged suicide by IT professional Anandu Aji.

The Congress demanded that the RSS be named in the FIR and a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation be launched into the death.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said that in his social media post before committing suicide, Aji expressed his pain claiming that he was subjected to sexual abuse since the age of four years inside camps run by the Sangh.

"Anandu mentioned the name of RSS multiple times in his post, but the name of RSS is not even mentioned in the FIR. What kind of terror is this... If the name of RSS does not even figure in the FIR, can one expect a fair probe," he said, adding that the Congress is questioning the leadership of the RSS, BJP and the Kerala government in the matter.

Terming it a very serious issue, Khera said it is a shame if the system "is afraid" of an unregistered organisation.

Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the death of the IT professional, Khera claimed that the government at the Centre is "of the RSS, by the RSS and for the RSS".

"The Congress demands that the RSS be named in the FIR and a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation be launched into the tragic death of Anandu Aji," Khera said.

In a post on X last night, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged, "The RSS must allow these allegations to be investigated fully. In his suicide message Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS." "Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken," she said.

BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash said, "Intentionally a fake narrative is being created. The Congress is trying to give political colour by linking unrelated incidents. In the country's history, Congress is the most anti-Dalit party."