Kerala: Teen stabs mother over mobile phone dispute

Alappuzha (Kerala), Oct 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly stabbed and seriously injured her mother following a dispute over mobile phone use in this coastal district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at their residence in Vadackal under the South Police Station limits. The accused is a plus-one student.

The victim was admitted to the Government Medical College with serious stab injuries and is currently in stable condition, police said.

“We received a call informing us about the incident and rushed to the spot. We were told that the daughter stabbed her mother over questioning her mobile phone use. We have to confirm this,” a police officer said.

He added that the mother’s statement is crucial, and any further action will be taken based on it. “The injured woman’s statement will be recorded once her health condition improves,” police said. PTI LGK SSK