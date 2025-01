Kerala, Telangana closely monitoring with Centre over reports of massive flu outbreak in China

Thiruvananthapuram/Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Kerala and Telangana governments on Saturday said that they were closely monitoring the news reports about the massive outbreak of viral fever and respiratory infection in China and said there is no need to panic as of now.

Advertisment

In a Facebook post, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said there have been no reports so far about any virus found in China that could become pandemic or spread rapidly to other regions.

As Malayalees are there in all parts of the world and expatriates frequently come to the state, including from China, extra caution should be exercised, she said.

"We are monitoring the situation in China. If an outbreak is detected that has the potential to spread to other areas, we can check its spread very quickly," she said.

Advertisment

The minister also urged people, especially pregnant women, children and elderly people, to take extra vigil and asked them to wear masks.

Telangana's Director of Public Health, B Ravinder Nayak, in a statement, said no case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been reported in the state so far.

The health department has analysed the data of prevailing respiratory infections within the state and there is no substantial increase in December 2024 over the same month a year ago.

Advertisment

The Telangana Public Health Department has urged citizens to follow certain Dos and Don'ts, and said there is no cause for alarm regarding the HMPV reports and the department is closely coordinating with the Ministry of Health at the Centre.

An official source in Kerala said that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies in the wake of the recent reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior official said.

Advertisment

Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel, said the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old. PTI LGK SJR GDK KH