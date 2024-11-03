Kerala temple fire accident: Another person succumbs to burns

Kasaragod (Kerala): One more person, who was injured in a fire accident during a temple festival in this district on October 28, succumbed to his burns on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ratheesh, a local who had been under treatment in a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode district, the district administration here said in a statement.

The 32-year-old man was on ventilator support, the statement said.

With this, the number of deaths in the temple fire accident rose to two.

According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident and of them, 100 were admitted in various hospitals.

The incident occurred late night on October 28 at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.

Three persons including two temple committee officials have been arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).