Advertisment
National

Kerala temple fire accident: Another person succumbs to burns

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
On Monday night, October 28, 2024, a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram, Kasargod, led to injuries. Crowds gathered at the site and outside a nearby hospital where the injured were admitted.

On Monday night, October 28, 2024, a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram, Kasargod, led to injuries. Crowds gathered at the site and outside a nearby hospital where the injured were admitted.

Kasaragod (Kerala): One more person, who was injured in a fire accident during a temple festival in this district on October 28, succumbed to his burns on Sunday.

Advertisment

The deceased was identified as Ratheesh, a local who had been under treatment in a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode district, the district administration here said in a statement.

The 32-year-old man was on ventilator support, the statement said.

With this, the number of deaths in the temple fire accident rose to two.

Advertisment

According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident and of them, 100 were admitted in various hospitals.

The incident occurred late night on October 28 at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.

Three persons including two temple committee officials have been arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kerala Fire incident Kasaragod dead
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe