Kerala temple gets life-size mechanical elephant from actor Sonakshi Sinha, PETA

Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and PETA India have gifted a life-size mechanical elephant to the Pallipuram Sreekrishna Temple here that was unveiled at the shrine on Sunday.

The three-metre-tall, 500-kilogram mechanical elephant, named Pallipuram Unnikrishnan, was donated to the temple in recognition of its decision to never own or hire live elephants, PETA India said in a statement.

"Until 2024, the temple used three to five elephants for the annual Pooram celebrations. However, in a remarkable shift prioritising animal welfare and safety of the devotees, the temple introduced a mechanical elephant -- Irinjadapilly Raman -- during the Pooram celebrations and now does not want to return to using real elephants," the statement said.

The mechanical elephant will be used by the temple to conduct ceremonies and was inaugurated with a 'melam' performance, it said.

This marks the 19th mechanical elephant donated to temples by PETA India and the 10th in Kerala.

It is the sixth such elephant, made of rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel, and powered by five motors, donated to a temple in Thrissur.

"A mechanical elephant looks, feels, and functions like a real elephant. It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water. It can be climbed upon, and a seat can be affixed to its back. It operates simply by plugging it into an electrical source and can be moved on a wheelbase for rituals and processions," PETA said.

Sonakshi, is quoted as having said in the statement that every creation of God deserves consideration and the arrival of the mechanical jumbo at the temple will help to make freedom a reality for elephants.

"Pallipuram Unnikrishnan is a beautiful example of how tradition and technology can come together for good," she said.

Annimangalam Narayanan Namboodiri, the thantri (chief priest) of the temple, said that when a mechanical elephant was used two years ago, the devotees loved it and the celebrations were also conducted safely.

"We are truly delighted to welcome the mechanical elephant, Pallipuram Unnikrishnan, who will now stay with us and be part of future celebrations," he added. PTI HMP KH