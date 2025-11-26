Kerala: Three arrested by railway police, 52 kg cannabis seized

Kochi, Nov 26 (PTI) Three persons were arrested here during a drug deal inside an empty coach of the Tata Nagar Express, and 52 kilograms of cannabis were recovered, railway police said on Wednesday.

An officer of Ernakulam Railway Police said personnel were on joint patrolling with the RPF at around 3 am when they noticed lights and voices in one of the train’s coaches.

Upon inspection, they found three individuals—a West Bengal native and two from Kerala—engaged in the sale and purchase of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Sukulal Tudu (28) from West Bengal, a temporary railway bed-roll staff, Deepak (27) from Palakkad, and Swaroop (32) from Vytilla.

The incident occurred around 4.45 am, the officer added.

A case was registered against the trio under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of cannabis in commercial quantities.

Police said Sukulal had brought the ganja from Odisha for sale, while Deepak and Swaroop intended to purchase it.

Police will examine their call detail records and bank accounts to determine whether this was part of a larger drug network.

The officer added that Deepak had previously served two years in jail for possession of MDMA. PTI HMP SSK