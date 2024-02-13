Kerala: Tiger caught in fence in Kannur for several hours rescued

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 13 (PTI) A male tiger which was trapped in a roadside fence in Kottiyoor near here for several hours was rescued by forest officials on Tuesday afternoon after it was tranquilised.

A senior forest official said that local rubber-tapping workers saw the trapped tiger this morning and informed the forest officials.

Subsequently, the forest officials reached the spot, which was close to a busy village road, and noticed that one of the front paws of the big cat was caught in the fence. Thereafter, the tiger was given a tranquiliser shot at around noon and then moved into a cage, the official said.

"Its health condition is being examined. Doctors are checking its paw which was caught in the fence. There was no loss of blood," the official added.

He also said that since the fence was close to the road, the entire operation was carried out quickly and smoothly. PTI HMP HMP SDP KH