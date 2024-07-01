Kerala: Timely treatment cure shigella infection in four students

Malappuram (Kerala), Jul 1 (PTI) Four students in a school were affected by Shigella infection in this north Kerala district, but they were cured due to timely detection and treatment, a health official said on Monday.

The official said that 148 students from a school in Kozhippuram Vennaiyur sought treatment for food poisoning last week. During their treatment, four students were found to be affected by Shigella after a thorough examination.

Shigella is one of the leading bacterial causes of diarrhea worldwide and is an intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria.

The Shigella-infected students received proper treatment, thanks to timely detection, the official said.

None of the shigella-infected students were admitted to the hospital, the official noted.

The students suffered food poisoning during a feast at the school on June 23, sources said. PTI TGB TGB KH