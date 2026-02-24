Kerala to ban religion-based names for new govt schools, colleges

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) New government schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions in Kerala will no longer carry religion-based names.

The government on Tuesday said it has decided that no state-owned educational institution established in the future should be given a religion-based name.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a CMO release said.

According to sources, the move aims to ensure that government-run educational institutions remain secular and reflect the constitutional values of equality and inclusiveness.

The decision applies only to institutions established in the future and will not affect the names of existing government educational institutions, sources said.

The move forms part of a series of policy measures approved by the Cabinet at the meeting.

The Cabinet also approved the Justice J B Koshy Commission report in principle and decided to officially publish the report, it added.

The Justice J B Koshy Commission was appointed to study issues related to the educational and economic backwardness and welfare of Christian minorities in Kerala. PTI TGB SSK