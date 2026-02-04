Kerala to bear half cost of Sabari rail project

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The state government will bear 50 per cent of the cost of the long-pending Angamaly-Erumely Sabari railway project, with Rs 1,900 crore to be provided through the KIIFB.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, according to a CMO release.

First proposed in the 1997-98 railway budget, the 110-km railway line is considered a key infrastructure project for the state.

It is expected to provide safe and convenient travel for Sabarimala pilgrims and boost economic activity in the eastern highland regions of Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts.

In a post on 'X', Vijayan said the Kerala government is moving decisively to realise the long-cherished Sabari rail project.

"Even as the union government insists that the state bear 50 per cent of the project cost (Rs 1,905 crore), we are stepping in through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board to ensure this vital project is no longer delayed," the CM said.

KIIFB is a state government agency that raises funds to finance major infrastructure projects in Kerala.

Vijayan noted that Kerala is among the largest revenue contributors to Indian Railways.

"In 2024 alone, ticket sales from just nine major stations in our state generated Rs 1,471 crore. Yet, despite this substantial contribution, the Union Government continues to demand that Kerala pay for its own essential rail tracks," he added.

The chief minister added, "Our vision extends further. Plans are in place to extend the corridor via Punalur and Nedumangad, linking it directly with Vizhinjam International Port, creating a lifeline for our hill regions and a major boost to Kerala’s economy." The CMO said the Sabari railway project had remained stalled for over 25 years due to land acquisition issues and a lack of adequate funding in successive railway budgets.

"The missteps in supervision and timely funding led to prolonged delays," the release noted.

The total project cost has now risen to Rs 3,800.9 crore, up from the earlier estimate of Rs 2,815 crore. The state will bear half of the revised cost.

"Around 303.58 hectares of land will need to be acquired, with Rs 1,361 crore earmarked for land acquisition and Rs 2,439.93 crore for construction," the release said.

The cabinet has directed revenue authorities to begin land acquisition and decided to inform the Union Railway Ministry of its financial commitment.

The CMO described the decision as "historic", noting that this is the first time a state government is contributing such a large share to a railway project.

The cabinet also approved the transfer of land in Thiruvananthapuram for an Ayya Vaikunda Swami Memorial Library and Cultural Centre and cleared the acquisition of 60 acres near the VSSC campus for a proposed Aerospace Control Systems Centre. PTI TGB SSK