Kerala to build speciality hospital at key Sabarimala transit point

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26 (PTI) A modern speciality hospital will be built at Nilakkal in Pathanamthitta district, a major transit hub for Sabarimala pilgrims, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

The facility is aimed at providing medical care to both local residents and the large number of devotees visiting the Sabarimala temple during the pilgrimage season, she said in a release.

The hospital will be constructed on land allocated by the Travancore Devaswom Board, with an estimated budget of Rs 9 crore.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that more funds will be made available if needed," George said.

The three-storey building will include facilities for both modern medicine and AYUSH systems.

The ground floor will have a 12-bed casualty unit, outpatient departments, a seven-bed observation ward, reception, laboratory, sample collection centre, pharmacy, police help desk, and basic support services.

The first floor will include an eight-bed intensive care unit (ICU), a minor operation theatre, X-ray room, a 13-bed general ward, doctors' and nurses' rooms, conference hall, and offices.

The top floor will have a 50-bed dormitory.

The minister said construction would begin soon and will be fast-tracked, following all required procedures.

She added that the hospital would offer expanded medical services during the pilgrimage season.

Nilakkal experiences heavy footfall during the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage.