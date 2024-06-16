Kerala to celebrate Bakrid on Monday; Guv, CM extend greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 16 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday greeted the people on the eve of Bakrid festival, which will be celebrated in the state tomorrow.

Eid Gahs have been arranged at various parts of the state where Namaz will be performed.

In a statement, Khan said the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love and compassion.

"My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Ad'ha. May the celebration which glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that strengthen our fraternity and social harmony," he said.

In his greetings, Vijayan said the festival of Bakrid conveys a profound message of mutual love and selflessness.

"An egalitarian society is possible only if we can love selflessly and extend a helping hand to others. Let us celebrate Bakrid together, setting apart all divisions," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan said Eid-ul-Adha conveys the message of sacrifice and dedication.

"It's time to reinvent ourselves mentally and physically and engage in helping each other. This festival inspires us to cohabit in brotherhood," he said in a video message posted on social media.

Eid al-Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice,' falls after two months and ten days of the observance of the Ramadan (Eid Ul- Fitr) which was celebrated on May 3.