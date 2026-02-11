Kerala to conduct detailed study on digital addiction among children, says Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI) Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday said a detailed study would be conducted on digital addiction among children, describing it as one of the most widely discussed issues of the present time.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that at a time when artificial intelligence and other sectors are undergoing explosive changes globally, the state needs to examine whether the issue (digital addiction) requires serious study and, if necessary, legislative measures.

He said continuous complaints received by the Education Department and certain incidents indicate that the time to address the issue seriously has already arrived.

The matter was also discussed by the Curriculum Committee, he added.

Based on these discussions, it has been decided to constitute a five-member expert committee under the chairpersonship of General Education Secretary K Vasuki.

The members of the committee are Dr Arun B Nair of Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, N S Sreekanth, Professor of Computer Science, Kannur University; Dr Biju K of the Department of Education, Central University of Tamil Nadu and Prof Baby Shari P A of the University of Calicut.

The study will be coordinated by the SCERT and the committee has been directed to submit its report within three months, the minister said.

Sivankutty said the Curriculum Committee has approved the revised study reports prepared as part of efforts to reduce the weight of school bags and to examine issues relating to back benchers.

The draft reports were earlier published on the SCERT website till January 30 to seek public opinion and a large number of suggestions were received from the people, he said.

After considering the suggestions, the revised report was approved at the Curriculum Committee meeting held on Tuesday.

Following a detailed scrutiny, a government order will be issued and the recommendations will be implemented from the coming academic year, Sivankutty added. PTI LGK KH