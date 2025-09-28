Kerala to digitise NSS activities in secondary schools

Thiruvanthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) The activities of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in Kerala’s secondary schools are set to be managed through a digital platform.

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology wing of the state General Education Department, has successfully implemented comprehensive online management portals to fully digitise the activities of the NSS across the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools in the state.

For the first time in India, this initiative will transition the administrative process of the NSS units, which involve approximately two lakh students, to an entirely online platform starting from the 2025-26 academic year, an official statement said here on Sunday.

The new NSS Management System significantly streamlines operations and reduces the administrative workload for Programme Officers (POs) in schools, it said.

The officials can now directly schedule all activities based on the action plan and instantly and digitally record the attendance for every session, according to K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE.

"A major reform is the transition of all registers, including the cash book from manual record-keeping to a fully online format substantially reducing the need for extensive physical documentation," he said.

Furthermore, the portal enables comprehensive evaluation of unit activities, orientation, and community camp activities with camp and inter-district evaluations now systematically conducted by the concerned district and state authorities through the system.

To ensure successful adoption, the portal includes detailed video tutorials and step-by-step documentation to guide users.

KITE is ready to provide ongoing technical assistance to all NSS units in Kerala and is prepared to implement such digital systems in other states, if required, the official added.