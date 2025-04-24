Kerala to disburse another installment of welfare pension arrears

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 24 (PTI) Kerala government has decided to disburse one more installment of arrears under the welfare pension scheme.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday announced that the additional installment will be distributed along with the May pension, with disbursal scheduled to begin in the second half of next month.

According to an official release, approximately Rs 1,800 crore will be required, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 3,200.

The arrears are part of a five-month backlog in pension payments caused by the state’s financial crunch, which the release attributed to central government policies.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier assured the Legislative Assembly that the dues would be cleared in a phased manner.

While two installments were released in the previous financial year, the remaining three are to be paid in the current fiscal, with one now approved, the release stated.

The welfare pension scheme currently benefits nearly 62 lakh people across the state.

The April installment was released ahead of Vishu, and since March last year, the state has ensured timely monthly payments, the release added.