Kerala to frame country’s first urban policy

Kochi, Sep 8, (PTI) Kerala will frame the country’s first urban policy, which will be discussed at an Urban Conclave to be held here on September 12 and 13, Minister for Local Self-Government MB Rajesh said here on Monday.

A state is framing an urban policy for the first time in the country, he added.

The Urban Policy Commission has submitted its report to the government, identifying 10 themes for a scientific urban policy. Discussions at the Kerala Urban Conclave will revolve around these 10 themes. The event is organised by the Local Self-Government Department.

"The policy aims not just at physical development of cities but at improving quality of life, ensuring social justice, environmental sustainability, and cultural diversity. The conclave will also deliberate on addressing Kerala’s climate crisis, demographic pressures, and challenges in employment and education," the statement said.

The international conclave, themed "Aspiring Cities, Thriving Communities", will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 12.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest. Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, Sri Lankan Minister for Urban Development Anura Karunathilaka, South Africa’s Executive Council Member for Infrastructure Martin Meyer, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Union Urban Affairs Secretary K Srinivas, Ministers KN Balagopal, K Rajan, AK Saseendran, and P Rajeev will also participate in the inaugural session.

Ministers from three foreign countries, two union ministers, and ministers from five other Indian states will take part in the conclave.

Seven mayors from various countries and 15 mayors from other Indian states will also share their perspectives.

The conclave will feature 10 policy formulation sessions, 5 plenary sessions, 2 focus sessions, and 11 roundtable discussions.

The valedictory session will be held on September 13 at 4 pm with UN India Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp as the chief guest.

In connection with the conclave, a large-scale exhibition will be organised at Kochi Marine Drive from September 11 to 15. The exhibition will showcase Kerala’s urban development journey, innovative ideas, new technologies, sustainable models, and progress in urban amenities to the public, the statement said.

More than a thousand delegates, including international representatives, national policymakers, academic experts, industry leaders, and NGOs, will participate in the conclave, the press release stated. PTI TBA TBA ADB