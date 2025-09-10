Kerala to get international institute of disabilities

Kasaragod (Kerala), Sep 10 (PTI) The construction of an international institute, aimed at empowering persons with disabilities, commenced in this northernmost district of Kerala on Wednesday.

The multi-crore-project, titled International Institute for People with Disabilities (IIPD), will be developed on a 20-acre campus in Madikai here on the model of the Different Art Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, well-known magician and DAC Founder and Executive Director Gopinath Muthukad said.

The IIPD will feature international-standard training facilities in arts and sports, advanced therapy systems, personalised assistive device units, vocational training centres, medical care, and expanded rehabilitation infrastructure.

"At DAC, children receive personalised therapies and training in various art forms, including magic, music, dance, drama, and painting, and also have the opportunity to perform before audiences. Their mothers, too, earn livelihoods through DAC's small-scale manufacturing units," he said.

Envisioned as an expanded version of DAC, IIPD is designed to serve 1,000 beneficiaries annually and is expected to be fully operational by 2029.

More than just an institution, IIPD aims to empower persons with disabilities and their families socially, emotionally, and economically, Muthukad said.

The IIPD at Kasaragod is envisioned as a vital support system, serving not only Kerala but also neighbouring regions, including Karnataka, he further said in a statement.

It is designed to support children affected by endosulfan as well as persons with disabilities from across India and beyond, the magician said adding that once complete, the IIPD would be the largest institution of its kind in the country.

The construction will be undertaken by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS).

The inaugural ceremony was attended by renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, along with acclaimed writer T Padmanabhan.

"The institute being established in Kasaragod is a model initiative that Kerala is presenting to the world. The success of the IIPD will be pivotal to the cultural and inclusive progress of society," Adoor said.

On the occasion, DAC Executive Director Gopinath Muthukad formally handed over the agreement and the first instalment of the construction cost to ULCCS Chairman Rameshan Palery, it said.

The function was presided over by DAC Chairman and former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson, the statement added. PTI LGK KH