Kerala to give homes to more survivors of Wayanad landslides

Wayanad/Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 30 (PTI) The Kerala government will provide houses to 49 more people who lost their homes in last year's devastating landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad district, bringing the total number of rehabilitation beneficiaries to 451.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and announced by Revenue Minister K Rajan at a memorial meeting in Meppadi in Wayanad on the first anniversary of the disaster, which claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed homes, shops and farmland.

The state will also compensate traders who lost shops, commercial buildings, rental properties, goods and other assets, the minister said.

Survivors needing ongoing medical care will continue to receive support until December 31, with Rs 6 crore set aside from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

A memorial will be built at the "heartland" of Puthumala for Rs 93.93 lakh, with work starting before Onam.

Rajan said hearings had been completed for more than 100 applicants seeking inclusion in the housing list.

Those eligible will be added after verification, while others may be covered under different schemes for disaster survivors. Field inspections will begin in August.

For tribal rehabilitation, the government has identified five hectares of land in the new Vellarimala village in Meppadi, where houses will be built for 13 families. Each will get a house and 10 cents of land.

A committee of officials and experts will fix compensation for affected traders, the minister said.

Rajan said all houses in the Elston township should be completed by December 31 if rains do not cause delays.

The minister said the government's aim is to implement a comprehensive rehabilitation plan that embraces survivors and is open to any kind of social auditing.

"There may be shortcomings -- we can discuss them. The government is moving forward by considering everything," he said.

He also praised local residents who, before state and central rescue teams arrived, carried out "near-impossible" rescue efforts that saved many lives.

The event was attended by Ministers O R Kelu and T Siddique, District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar, Meppadi Grama Panchayat President K Babu, senior officials and representatives of political parties.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also decided to grant compensation to victims of the landslide disaster in Vilangad in Kozhikode, similar to that provided to those affected by the Chooralmala disaster.

"Livelihood compensation will be provided on the recommendation of the District Collector, and financial assistance will also be given for medical treatment," a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.