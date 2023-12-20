Kerala to host 98th edition of IMA national conference

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 (PTI) Kerala will host the 98th national conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) from December 26-28 in which over 5,000 doctors from across the country will participate in the nearby beach resort Kovalam.

Titled 'Tharang', the theme of the event is 'scientific vision, healthy nation', an IMA statement said here on Wednesday.

The event is being organised at a time when the health sector has been facing stiff challenges across the globe, it said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would address a public meeting scheduled as part of the conference on December 27. Health Minister Veena George would inaugurate the academic session on the same day. Dr V Ashok will take charge as the national president of the association on the concluding day of the conference on December 28, the IMA statement added. PTI LGK SS