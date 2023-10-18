Kerala to host Asian Mountain Bike Championship

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (PTI) Kerala will host the prestigious Asian Mountain Bike Championships at Ponmudi Hills near here from October 26 to 29.

The 28th Senior and 14th Junior Asian Mountain Bike Championships is expected to be an exhilarating display of mountain biking prowess and a thrilling celebration of athleticism, skill, and determination, the organisers said.

The official inauguration of the event would be done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 25, a statement said on Wednesday.

A total of 20 teams from across Asia will vie for honours in the championship which is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of mountain biking enthusiasts in Asia, it said.

This is for the first time that India is hosting the MTB Asian Championship, marking a significant milestone in the country's mountain biking history, it said.

The event is dedicated to the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, celebrating India's 75th year of independence.

In addition to the championships, the event will host the UCI Elite National Commissaire Course for MTB, offering valuable training opportunities for officials and organisers.

India showcases its growing expertise in mountain biking, with five National Commissaires selected for the prestigious Elite National Commissaire Course (ENC), it said.

The top rider in the elite category will get direct qualification for the Olympics in Paris next year.

With the event being an Olympic qualifier, top riders from Asia including the world champion will vie for honours, the statement further said.

The management committee meeting of the Asian Cycling Confederation will also be held during the championships, it said.

On the occasion, Onkar Singh, Secretary General, Asian Cycling Confederation said that "this event is an Olympic qualifier and is going to be a grand event and has a record number of participants and for first time ever 20 teams from across the continent will be vying for top honours." The 28th Senior and 14th Junior Asian Mountain Bike Championships would not only showcase the incredible talent of mountain bikers from across Asia but also highlight India's commitment to the growth of the sport, the statement added. PTI LGK SS