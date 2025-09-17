Kerala to host Blue Economy Conclave on Sept 18-19

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) The Kerala-EU Blue Economy Conclave, a first-of-its-kind event, will be held here on September 18 and 19.

The event is hosted by the state government in collaboration with the European Union and the Government of India.

The conclave marks a significant milestone in EU-India collaboration, focusing on sustainable ocean investments, climate action, and innovation, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

This visit reflects the EU's strong commitment to deepening cooperation with India-particularly Kerala-in building a resilient and future-ready blue economy, it said.

A high-profile European delegation, led by European Union (EU) Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin, and joined by Ambassadors and senior representatives from 17 EU Member States are expected to visit here as party of the event.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and presided over by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian.

Speaking ahead of the conclave, Vijayan said Kerala has always looked to the oceans not only for sustenance but also for innovation, resilience, and growth.

"This conclave is an opportunity to shape a global alliance for a sustainable and equitable blue economy, with Kerala as a bridge between India and Europe," he said.

Cherian noted that the conclave underlines Kerala's commitment to sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, and ocean stewardship.

"By joining hands with the EU and the Government of India, we seek to create opportunities for our coastal communities while ensuring the long-term health of our marine ecosystems," he added. PTI LGK KH