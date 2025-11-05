Kerala to host conference of global diabetes experts

Kochi (Kerala), Nov 5 (PTI) Kochi is set to host one of the largest diabetes science gatherings in Asia as over 7,000 delegates from the country and abroad convene for the 53rd Annual Conference of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI).

The four-day national scientific conclave, scheduled from November 6 at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, marks the return of the prestigious event to Kerala after 14 years, a statement said here on Wednesday.

The conference will bring together leading diabetologists, physicians, researchers, nutrition experts, diabetes educators, healthcare professionals, and medical students to exchange the latest advancements in diabetes prevention, treatment, and technology.

The programme includes plenary sessions, symposia, expert panels, practical workshops, and public forums. A total of 328 scientific abstracts were received this year, with 169 selected for oral presentations and 107 for posters.

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court will be the Chief Guest, and Dr Shashank Joshi, the Guest of Honour, at the inaugural function, the statement added. PTI LGK KH