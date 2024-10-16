Kerala to host global conclave on higher education in December

Thiruvananthapuram: Oct 16 (PTI) The Kerala government will organise an international conclave on next generation higher education on December 19 and 20 at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kochi.

Titled “Shaping Kerala’s Future: International Conclave on Next-Gen Higher Education," the event would bring together experts and thought leaders in higher education from India and around the globe, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The two-day event would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A Nobel laureate is also expected to take part in the inaugural session on December 19, it said.

As Kerala embarks on a transformative journey in higher education, this conclave is expected to serve as a critical platform for addressing the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

The event will focus on key themes such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education, financial sustainability, internationalisation, research excellence, integrating sustainable development into curricula, aligning higher education with future workforce needs, democratic student unions for inclusive campuses, and so on, it said.

Globally renowned experts, including Professors Philip G. Altbach (CIHE, Boston College), Don Passey (Lancaster University), and Victoria Martin (University of Edinburgh), are expected to participate in the conclave.

The conclave will also feature speakers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), University Grants Commission (UGC), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), diplomatic missions, Institute of International Education (IIE), World Bank and so on.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindhu inaugurated the official website designed for the conclave here on Wednesday, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH