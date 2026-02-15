Kerala to host Int’l buyer-seller meet to boost MSME exports

Kochi, Feb 15 (PTI) A two-day international buyer-seller meet will be held here from February 17 to open global market avenues for products of Kerala’s MSMEs, the State Industries Department said.

Titled TRADEX KERALA 2026, the event is expected to be attended by around 30 buyers from over 20 foreign countries, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

More than 400 micro, small and medium entrepreneurs from Kerala will showcase a wide range of products.

This is the first time the Industries Department is organising such an event aimed at creating global market opportunities for small entrepreneurs, the statement said.

It is being conducted under the joint auspices of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The meet seeks to enable Kerala’s unique agricultural products, spices, tea, coffee, home furnishings and interior items, coir, handicrafts, textiles, electrical and electronic goods, rubber and PVC products to reach global markets directly, without intermediaries.

Minister for Industries and Coir P Rajeev will inaugurate the event. MLA K Babu, MP Hibi Eden and Maradu Municipality Chairperson Ajitha Nandakumar will attend the programme.

TRADEX KERALA 2026 is being organised as part of the Kerala Brand (Nanma) initiative.

The global meet aims to provide producers greater access to international markets through the Kerala brand, which recognises the quality, ethical standards and sustainability of the state’s products and services, the statement said.

A key feature of the meet is that women entrepreneurs, along with others, will be able to engage directly with foreign buyers.

As part of the event, technical service providers have been arranged to offer guidance on business-to-business interactions, product branding, packaging, export standards and documentation, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK