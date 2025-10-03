Kerala to host third edition of Bio Connect to showcase growing life sciences hub

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) The third edition of Bio Connect—the International Life Sciences Conclave and Expo, organised by Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (KLIP)—will be held on October 9 and 10 here to showcase Kerala’s growing life sciences ecosystem, KLIP said on Friday.

KLIP, a subsidiary of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) under the Industries Department, Government of Kerala, said the event will serve as a global meeting point for innovators, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders.

“Bio Connect 3.0 will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” the release said. Industries Minister P Rajeev and Health Minister Veena George will also attend.

The two-day event will feature thematic segments on Nutraceuticals, Medical Devices, AI and Health, Ayurveda, and technology showcases by R&D institutes from across India.

With the tagline 'Connecting Science to Business', Bio Connect 3.0 is expected to attract over 700 delegates, more than 75 exhibitors, and 60 speakers from India and abroad, KLIP said.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of the Technology Development Board (TDB), Government of India, will participate.

International delegates include Timothy Rowe, Founder of LabCentral and Co-founder of the Cambridge Innovation Centre (USA), and Andrew Cleeland, CEO of Fogarty Innovation (Silicon Valley), along with representatives from the USA, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia.

Major industry players such as Samsung HME, Haier Biomedical, ThermoFisher Scientific, Agappe Diagnostics, Keltron, and MagGenome will also attend.

The conclave will feature panel discussions, technology showcases, and an industry exhibition, providing a platform for startups, MSMEs, research institutions, and established firms to present innovations in medical devices, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, nanotechnology, and digital health.

An exclusive Bio Economy report for Kerala will be released during the event. Delegates will also have opportunities for B2B and B2G networking to foster partnerships and investments.

Following the second edition of Bio Connect, KLIP said the sector attracted about Rs 180 crore in fresh investments, creating around 1,000 jobs. “Building on these successes, the third edition is being touted as the largest and most globally connected yet in the state,” the release added. PTI TBA SSK