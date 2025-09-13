Kerala to host two-day national workshop on IT solutions in AYUSH

Kottayam, Sept 13 (PTI) Kerala is all set to host a national workshop on “IT Solutions for AYUSH Sector” at the international tourist hub Kumarakom here on September 18 and 19.

State Minister for Health and Women & Child Development Veena George will inaugurate the workshop through videoconferencing at 9.30 am on September 18, an official statement said here.

The event, jointly organised by Government of Kerala-Department of AYUSH and the National AYUSH Mission, will be held at KTDC Waterscapes, Kumarakom.l, it said.

Delegates from 28 states and eight Union Territories will attend the workshop, which will come out with a centralised digital framework for AYUSH services in the country.

Kerala was earlier selected as the nodal state for the departmental summit on IT enabled digital services in AYUSH sector, considering the strides made by the state in digital inclusion, it said.

The workshop is envisaged as a collaborative platform to deliberate on strengthening the digital solutions in the AYUSH sector to build a comprehensive, centralised and interoperable digital framework for AYUSH and align it with the digital initiatives of the National Health Mission.

Ministers from various states and senior officials from the Ministry of AYUSH, including the heads of IT solutions, and experts in digital health initiatives and e-governance platform will attend the workshop.

The decision to hold a series of theme-specific workshops to impart scale and speed to delivery of AYUSH services was taken at a meeting of Chief Secretaries convened by the Niti Aayog, the statement said.

The event will have technical presentations and live demonstrations on related topics.

The workshop will be followed by field visit by the delegates on September 20 and 21 to AYUSH facilities in Kerala, facilitating them to know about the diverse models of service delivery in the state, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH