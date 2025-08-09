Kerala to implement tailored disaster plans for tribals, says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said his government would implement disaster management plans tailored for tribal settlements across the state. The initiative aims to address natural calamities in the vulnerable areas.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the state's Scheduled Tribes Development Department here, he said studies have been conducted in two such tribal "unnathies" (colonies) in the state and the State Disaster Management Authority has prepared reports.

"Natural calamities used to create issues in tribal hamlets. The government has already decided to chalk out tribal settlement-specific disaster management plans. Steps will be taken to implement this in all 'unnathies'," he said.

The CM highlighted that the core objective of the government's programmes for marginalised communities is empowerment.

He expressed concern over the threats faced by the indigenous people in the age of new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

"But, it's irresponsible usage is causing several issues also. The United Nations itself has opined that some AI content could create misunderstandings about indigenous people," he said.

He cautioned that such digital contents could be misused to threaten their land and resources.

Vijayan noted that the Scheduled Tribes comprise 1.45 per cent of Kerala's total population and the state government allocates 2.83 per cent of the total outlay of the annual budget for them.

However, the Centre's budget allocation for the marginalised sections is just 3.08 per cent despite them making up 8.6 per cent of the total population of the country, the Left veteran alleged.

Compared to other states, the CM said the Backward communities in Kerala can lead a dignified life without facing any discrimination or caste-based assaults. PTI LGK ROH