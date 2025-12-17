Kerala to include Balija, related communities in OBC list

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to include a set of communities such as Balija under the OBC list, accepting the recommendation of the State Commission for Backward Classes in this regard.

The decision was taken by a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a CMO statement said.

As per the decision, the Balija, Kavarai, Gavara, Gavarai, Gavarai Naidu, Balija Naidu, Gajalu Balija and Valai Chetty communities will be brought under the Other Backward Classes category in the state, it said.

To facilitate this, an order will be issued amending the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules, 1958.

As part of the amendment to Part I, Schedule III of the Rules, item number 49B will be revised, it said. PTI LGK KH