Kerala to launch school health programme to promote child well-being

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) Kerala Minister Veena George on Monday announced that the state Health and General Education departments will jointly launch a programme to ensure the physical and mental well-being of children.

The initiative aims to make children "ambassadors of health", spreading awareness from schools to homes and from homes to the wider community, the state health minister said.

Speaking after inaugurating the state-level observance of National Deworming Day, Veena George said the school programme will focus on the holistic development of every child by addressing physical, mental, and intellectual health.

She added that the formal launch of the scheme would take place soon.

As part of the initiative, health cards will be introduced for students to systematically monitor and review their health status, the minister said.