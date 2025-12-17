Kerala to lease land for Central Forensic Science Lab at Technocity

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to lease five acres of land at Technocity here for setting up a CFSL under the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme.

Technocity is the Phase IV campus of the IT hub Technopark.

The land, located at Melthonnakkal village here, will be leased to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of 90 years at an annual rate of Rs 100 per acre, a Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) statement said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As per the decision, permission for the long-term lease has been granted to the chief executive officer of Technopark, it said.

The proposed Central Forensic Science Laboratory is expected to strengthen forensic infrastructure in Kerala and enhance scientific support for criminal investigations, in line with the objectives of the national scheme, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK