Kerala to open menopause clinics in district hospitals, budget allocates Rs 3 cr

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) The Kerala government is taking a step toward focused on women's healthcare.

In the state budget presented in the Assembly on Thursday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that Rs 3 crore will be allocated to set up specialised menopause clinics in district hospitals.

Menopause, a natural phase in a woman's life, is often overlooked despite its profound physical and emotional impact.

Women can experience hormonal imbalances, sleep disorders, mental stress, and bone-related problems, leaving many in need of dedicated support.

The new clinics aim to provide medical consultations, mental health counselling, screenings for heart, bone, and hormonal health, along with medicines and guidance--all at a single location.

Kerala follows in the footsteps of Maharashtra, which became the first state in India to launch dedicated menopause clinics in government hospitals and urban health facilities.

Maharashtra launched the initiative on Makar Sankranti (January 14) this year. PTI TGB KH