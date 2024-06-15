Kerala to organise art and culture shows abroad as part of branding, says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said an art and culture show featuring unique art forms and cultural diversity of the state would be held in foreign countries as part of branding the state abroad.

The first such show would be held in the United States, he said while speaking at the finale of the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, a common platform for Keralites worldwide here.

The Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be- university has prepared a proposal to organise festivals, workshops and seminars lasting upto five days in this regard, he said.

"The first show will be organised in the US. An opportunity to provide the art forms of Kerala via online will also be provided," the CM detailed.

Stating that several creative proposals have come up as the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha ended here, he said the feasibility of all such suggestions would be examined and possible decisions would be taken.

He said several participants have expressed interest investing in the construction of safe residential complexes to accomodate those expatriates who come back to the home state to spend their old age and to admit the elderly parents of those living abroad.

The suggestion is under the consideration of the state government, he said.

The government would also consider exercising pressure upon the Centre for expediting necessary legislation for the welfare of expatriates in conjunction with other states which also have a considerable migrant population, he said.

In order to take more measures for the rehabilitation of the non-resident Keralites, the government is also considering the formation of self-help and cooperative groups, he said.

The formation of a Pravasi Mission on the model of the state's poverty eradication mission Kudumbasree would be examined, he said adding that a global investment summit would be held in January.

It would also be considered to organise zonal meetings of the Loka Kerala Sabha in various parts of the country, the CM added.

The three-day long Loka Kerala Sabha, initially scheduled to begin on June 13, was cut short to two days following the Kuwait fire tragedy.

The event, which saw the participation of representatives from 103 countries, was inaugurated only on Friday afternoon as the chief minister and other ministers had gone to Kochi in the morning to receive the mortal remains of 31 Indians, including 23 Keralites who died in the fire incident on June 12. PTI LGK KH