Kerala to prepare fire safety guidelines for old buildings

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI) The Kerala government will soon prepare fire safety guidelines for old buildings in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has suggested the local Self Government Department (LSGD) and Fire and Rescue Department jointly prepare guidelines to formulate necessary conditions to ensure fire safety systems for old buildings, a CMO statement said.

It would be ensured that such buildings meet fire safety standards, it said.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here to discuss fire NOC (no objection certificate) of buildings.

The fire NOC is already mandatory in the state after the Panchayat Building Rules, 2011 came into force, the CMO said.

The new guidelines would be issued regarding the installation of fire safety systems in buildings erected before that, it said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Fireforce chief K Padmakumar were among those attended the meeting, the statement added.