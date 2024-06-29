Kerala to prepare school teachers bank

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 29 (PTI) Kerala will soon prepare a teachers bank of retired faculties from schools with the objective of tapping their knowledge and expertise.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Saturday that the General Education Department would begin the procedures for the same this year itself.

"A teachers' bank of retired school faculties will be prepared and its procedures will be started this year itself. The stand of the General Education Department is to make use of the knowledge and expertise of the retired hands," he said.

Sivankutty said all retired teachers who are interested in service could be part of the proposed teachers' bank.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a meeting of retired school teachers here. PTI LGK KH